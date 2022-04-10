Police arrest three males after serious attack in Southampton

Maria Zaccaro
A police cordon remains in place on Above Bar Street as officers investigate a serious assault

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two other people have been held after an assault in Southampton.

A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries in Above Bar Street at about 04:00 BST on Sunday, police said.

A 21-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old male from Winchester on suspicion of GBH with intent and a 19-year-old man.

Officers have not said why the 19-year-old was arrested, but Hampshire Constabulary confirmed he was from Fareham.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics