Police arrest three males after serious attack in Southampton
One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two other people have been held after an assault in Southampton.
A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries in Above Bar Street at about 04:00 BST on Sunday, police said.
A 21-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police also arrested a 17-year-old male from Winchester on suspicion of GBH with intent and a 19-year-old man.
Officers have not said why the 19-year-old was arrested, but Hampshire Constabulary confirmed he was from Fareham.
