Southampton charity Jubilee Sailing Trust faces closure once more
- Published
A sailing charity which offers tall ship experiences to disabled people is facing closure, unless it can raise £500,000 in a week.
The Southampton-based Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST) said the pandemic and cost of living crisis were responsible for the latest cash flow problems.
The charity, which began 44 years ago, has to raise £1.2m by the end of September 2022.
Trust CEO Patrick Fleming called it a "desperately difficult situation".
The Jubilee Sailing Trust last faced closure in 2019. It managed to raise £1m in five days following an emergency fundraising effort.
The charity, which was unable to secure financial support through the government's Covid Recovery Loan scheme and other institutional sources, relies on fundraising and monies from its voyages to fund its operations.
It had only recently restarted sailing since the outbreak of the pandemic and said it had an "unprecedented level of bookings and interest".
JST's CEO Patrick Fleming said: "We are in a desperately difficult situation and have to face the harsh reality that we may not be able to continue.
"In recent weeks we have worked with our advisers Grant Thornton, Hill Dickinson and NatWest bank but we have so far been unable to achieve a sustainable solution."
The charity owns 'Sailing Tenacious' which it said is now the only tall ship in the world which allows disabled and non-disabled people to sail alongside each other.
Mr Fleming said: "Our historic journey started with the generous support of the Queen's Jubilee Fund and the Royal Household.
"It is incredibly sad that we face closure, particularly in this, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Year."
