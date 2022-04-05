Petersfield crash: Woman, 78, arrested after pedestrian hit by SUV
- Published
A 78-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in Hampshire.
The crash happened at about 13:30 BST on Monday on Ramshill, in Petersfield, and involved a blue Skoda Yeti.
A 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a woman from Liss, was arrested and later released under investigation.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision.
The family of the woman who died have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
