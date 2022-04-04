Brittany Ferries disruption as Salamanca breaks down at Bilbao
- Published
Ferry crossings to Spain and France are set to be disrupted after a new gas-powered ship broke down days after its inaugural voyage.
Brittany Ferries said an engine fault delayed the departure from Bilbao of its Salamanca ferry by 26 hours.
The vessel is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and was hailed as being cleaner and reducing emissions.
It is due to return to Portsmouth at 22:00 BST with knock-on delays expected for future sailings.
In a statement, the company said the fault was discovered during embarkation for Salamanca's 18:00 departure from Bilbao to Portsmouth.
'Deeply sorry'
It said a spare part was needed before the ferry could sail, resulting in its departure being delayed until 20:00 on Sunday.
"Passengers were given the option either to return to the port on Sunday evening, or to use the ship as a floating hotel while they waited for the delayed departure.
"We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to all passengers, both those on board and those whose sailings will be affected by amended schedules over the next few days," it said.
Crossings for the rest of the week between Bilbao, Portsmouth and Cherbourg are subject to an amended timetable, with two sailings cancelled.
Salamanca is the first of four LNG-powered ferries due to enter service with Brittaney Ferries by 2025.
Ahead of its inaugural departure from Portsmouth on 27 March, the company described it as "our greenest ship yet", with reduced emissions of soot and sulphur.
