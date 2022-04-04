Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry crashes on return from inspection
- Published
A problem-plagued chain ferry has crashed while returning from a safety inspection.
Isle of Wight's Floating Bridge No 6 has been out of action since 7 March for its five-yearly check by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) in Falmouth.
As it was towed back to the island it appeared to hit the sea wall at East Cowes, causing damage to the windows.
The council previously said it aimed to have the service running on 13 April.
This is a week earlier than originally planned.
However, East Cowes Councillor Karl Love said it had crashed "slap, bang, wallop" into the harbour wall.
"Accidents do happen but this floating bridge just seems to have a mind of its own," he said.
"It's as though it just does not want to be here without making a statement.
"It is very windy out there today and I know staff will have done their best. It seems the wind and tide have got the better of them today."
Isle of Wight Council said: "Whilst manoeuvring the vessel into its temporary berth it made contact with the GKN wall; two windows were broken.
"These are on the south side of the vessel and will be boarded up tomorrow."
It added that it would not affect a planned further MCA inspection or the return to service date of 13 April.
A launch for foot passengers and cyclists runs while the vessel is out of service. However, vehicles face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
Since it started running in May 2017, the £3.2m ferry has had a catalogue of problems, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars having their bumpers scraped when being driven off the vessel.
Isle of Wight Council has undertaken legal mediation with the firms that built and designed it.
Recent talks lasting two days to reach a financial settlement came to nothing. The authority has not ruled out ordering a replacement vessel.
