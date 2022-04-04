Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry due back in service a week early
The Isle of Wight's problem-plagued chain ferry is set to be up and running again a week earlier than expected following its safety inspection.
Floating Bridge No 6 has been out of action since 7 March for its five-yearly check from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) in Falmouth.
It is being towed back to the island where it will have a final inspection by MCA before returning to service.
Isle of Wight Council said it aimed to have it running again on 13 April.
The ferry, which links Cowes and East Cowes, had been set to return on 22 April.
A launch for foot passengers and cyclists runs while the vessel is not in service. However, vehicles face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
Since it started running in May 2017, the £3.2m ferry has had a catalogue of problems, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers when driving off the vessel.
Isle of Wight Council has undertaken legal mediation with the firms that built and designed it.
Recent talks lasting two days to reach a financial settlement came to nothing. The authority has not ruled out ordering a replacement vessel.
