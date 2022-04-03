Baby chicks perish in caravan fire on Isle of Wight
- Published
Baby chicks being incubated in a caravan have perished in a fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene outside a caravan park in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight on Friday night.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said while no-one was hurt it was unable to save any of the chicks.
The caravan, which was housing chicken incubators, was completely destroyed and a nearby 4x4 was damaged.
