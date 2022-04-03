Baby chicks perish in caravan fire on Isle of Wight

Hampshire & IoW Fire & Rescue
No people were harmed in the blaze

Baby chicks being incubated in a caravan have perished in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene outside a caravan park in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight on Friday night.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said while no-one was hurt it was unable to save any of the chicks.

The caravan, which was housing chicken incubators, was completely destroyed and a nearby 4x4 was damaged.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics