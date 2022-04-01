Slawomir Robert Turek: Family says man found dead was a 'loving father'
- Published
A man who was found dead at his home was a "loving son, brother and, above all, father", his family have said.
Slawomir Robert Turek, 43, was found in Mansel Road West in Southampton at about 06:10 BST on Wednesday.
In a statement his family said he was a "proud" Polish man "who took care of the needs and problems of the people he loved more than his own".
A woman, 49, who was arrested on suspicion of his murder was released under investigation on Thursday.
"Farewell from your family and friends. You will always be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace Slawek," the statement added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.