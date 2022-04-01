Fareham rape: Man arrested after woman attacked on footbridge
- Published
Police investigating what has been described as "a stranger rape" have arrested a man.
A 22-year-old woman was approached by a man in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March.
She was then attacked on a footbridge over Western Way, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A 39-year-old man was arrested by police on Thursday on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Roger Wood from Hampshire Constabulary previously confirmed the rapist was unknown to the victim and said cases of what he called "stranger rape" were "incredibly rare".
The suspect was first seen passing in front of the nearby fire station and was then captured on CCTV by Aldi supermarket in West Street.
Mr Wood said the man and the victim had "crossed paths".
The suspect was then seen to stop near the supermarket before turning back to follow the victim, police said.
In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: "We want to thank the public for their patience and support with our investigation and for sharing our appeals, and we continue to request that anyone with information about this incident please report this to police in the first instance."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.