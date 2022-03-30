Southampton: Woman held on suspicion of murder over man's death

Google
The man's body was found in Southampton early on Wednesday morning

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in a house.

The man's body was found at a home in Mansel Road West, Southampton, shortly after 06:10 BST.

The 49-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Hampshire Constabulary said a cordon was in place outside the home "while officers conduct inquiries at the address".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics