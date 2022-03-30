Hampshire MPs sign up to government Homes for Ukraine scheme
- Published
MPs have joined the thousands of Britons who have signed up to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes.
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage is among those who have registered with the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
She said: "I think it is of the utmost importance that we all help to support Ukrainian refugees as best we can."
Another Hampshire MP, who has not been named, has also offered their home as part of the initiative.
A government spokesman said there had been an "incredible response" with more than 25,000 applications.
'Thank you' payment
The sponsorship is for six months, with accommodation being the only requirement.
The government will provide a "thank you" payment of £350 per month.
MPs are also eligible for this money but do not have to claim it.
At the end of the six-month sponsorship, hosts and their guests can continue the arrangement for as long as they see fit.
The monthly government payments will continue for up to one year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.