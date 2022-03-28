Fareham rape: Police release new CCTV footage of man
- Published
Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace.
The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March.
He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western Way.
Hampshire Constabulary said it needed to identify and speak to the man captured on CCTV by Aldi supermarket in West Street.
Det Ch Insp Roger Wood said officers were also keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre on 19 March between midnight and 03:00 GMT.
"My plea to the public is to please take a moment to look at this footage, and please call us immediately with any information you have," he added.
The woman's attacker is described as a bearded man, aged between his 20s and 40s, with a slim build and about 5ft 11in tall.
