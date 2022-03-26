Dorset Police hunt prisoner on the run in underwear and socks
Police are hunting a prisoner who escaped wearing nothing but his underwear and socks.
Dorset Police said Kyle Darren Eglington assaulted security officers in Hardy Road, Poole on Saturday before making off from a prison van.
The 32-year-old had been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery, following an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday.
Police said he should not be approached.
Officers are carrying out detailed searches in the area, with the help of the police helicopter and British Transport Police.
Eglington is described as white, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.
Supt Heather Dixey of Dorset Police said: "I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.
"I would urge anyone who has sees a man in the area in just his underwear and socks to report it to us. There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately."
