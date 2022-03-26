War in Ukraine: Man helping to build homes for refugees in Poland
- Published
A former agricultural college in Poland is being converted into homes for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, with the help of an Englishman.
Nick Horseman, from Hampshire, has made several trips to Ukraine to help the millions escaping the conflict.
On his last visit he met two Poles who had acquired the buildings near Jaroslaw, which had laid disused for seven years.
Mr Horseman said up to 1,200 people could be housed within the two blocks.
He said it was important to now create long-term residential homes for displaced women and children who do not have connections further into Europe and want to stay close to Ukraine.
Mr Horseman said: "This is a long-term solution to a problem that won't go away, this is the effect of the mass movement of people across the border."
He issued a plea for labourers to travel to Poland to help with the renovation work.
"Whatever skills people have, they can be put to good use," he said. "There is so much to be done."