Solo Atlantic Hamble rower home after 111 days at sea
A solo Atlantic rower has arrived back in the UK after 111 days at sea.
Jack Jarvis, a soldier from Hamble, Hampshire, is thought to be the only person to ever row from mainland Europe to North America.
The 28-year-old said: "I'm on cloud nine right now. With the right mindset anything and everything is possible."
He received a surprise boost when ex-footballer David Beckham sent him good luck a video message at the halfway point of his journey.
The 59 Commando Regiment soldier set out to row the Atlantic single-handed in December.
He wanted to raise £50,000 for the charity brainstrust in honour of his grandfather "Budgie" who died of a brain tumour.
Mr Jarvis, who has now beaten his fundraising target, said: "To have achieved what I set out to do is amazing and it makes all those hard days at sea missing family and friends worthwhile.
"My grandfather would be incredibly proud of my achievements, as are the rest of my family."
Will Jones, CEO of brainstrust, said: "All charities are born of an indomitable strength of belief that a wrong can be righted. Jack has inspired us all.
"He has given us resolve in our belief that if we lean in, keep working hard and look out for one another that every day lived with a brain tumour can be a day well-lived. Jack - thank you."
The soldier rowed 4,500 nautical miles (8,334km) from Portugal to South Florida.
During the day he rowed for about 15 hours, breaking to eat freeze-dried meals and snacks. He kept motivated with audio books and music.
At night a parachute anchor held the boat in position, allowing him approximately four hours to sleep.
He is believed to be the only person to ever attempt this particular route across the Atlantic Ocean, and hopes to become a Guinness World Record holder.
