Hampshire school bus driver banned for drink driving
- Published
A school bus driver has pleaded guilty to drink driving after being stopped by police on his way to work.
Hampshire Police said Nelam Singh was driving erratically on the M27 near Nursling ahead of the morning school run on 17 February.
Police said he was about to drive a bus with more than 70 students on board.
Singh, 53, of Exeter Road, Southsea, was banned from driving for two years by West Hampshire magistrates on Tuesday.
The court heard his alcohol reading was almost three times the legal limit. He was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay £180 in costs.
Speaking after the sentencing, Sgt Richard Miell said: "Not only did Singh put himself and other road users in danger, he was also going to endanger the lives of a large number of school children and drive a bus, all while under the influence.
"Thankfully, the quick actions of one of our off-duty roads policing officers ensured this did not happen.
"While the vast majority of drivers do not drink and drive, it is disappointing that some still are doing so. The message is simple, it's not worth the risk and can have very real and fatal consequences."
