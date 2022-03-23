Vestas: Wind turbine jobs boost for Isle of Wight factory
- Published
More jobs are on the horizon after a company which makes wind turbines announced a new generation of the green energy machines.
Vestas currently employs 650 people manufacturing wind turbine blades on the Isle of Wight, it is thought 50 new jobs will be created.
The Danish company said the longer 85m (279ft) blades are for a European offshore wind project.
The plant has made blades for seven of the UK's largest offshore wind farms.
In a statement, Vestas said the new V174-9.5 turbine "boasts the industry's most powerful, commercially proven output".
Vestas COO for northern and central Europe Johnny Høy Henriksen said: "Vestas has invested in the UK for 20 years, and we have great pride in the technical expertise in blade manufacturing that we have developed at our Isle of Wight plant."
Local MP Bob Seely said: "This decision is important not only for high-quality jobs for islanders but it's also important for Britain as we increase the supply of renewable energy.
"This is a major vote of confidence in the island and in islanders to deliver very high-quality manufacturing in green energy."
Vestas said it had tested and manufactured wind turbine blades on the island since 2002, prototyping and producing more than 10,000 blades.
The Isle of Wight plant currently produces V164 turbine blades and has delivered more than 1,000 blades to north European markets, including more than £360m worth of exports since 2014.
