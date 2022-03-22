Isle of Wight children's details sent out in data breach
Personal data identifying dozens of children has been shared by a council in an email.
The Isle of Wight Council email included an attachment with personal details of 90 families on the island.
It was sent out to about 80 parents of Year 11 home-schooled students on Friday.
The council has apologised and the Information Commissioners' Office (ICO) has been informed of the data breach.
In a statement, the authority said: "The council would like to apologise to all of the families listed in the document that was incorrectly attached."
It added: "The email was recalled 20 minutes after sending and a follow up email was also sent to recipients asking them to delete the original email without opening it."
The ICO has been contacted for comment.
