Fire rips through Binley village thatched cottage

HFRS
The cottage was well alight when firefighters arrived

A fire has destroyed a thatched cottage in a north Hampshire village.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in the property in Binley near Andover shortly after 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Crews were also called in from Berkshire, Dorset and Wiltshire. It took four hours to put the fire out and firefighters remained to damp down hotspots during the night.

No-one was hurt. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

HFRS
Crews were called in from neighbouring counties to help tackle the fire
HFRS
Firefighters remained on the scene overnight

