Isle of Wight Norris Castle hotel plan causes concerns
Plans to turn a derelict castle into a hotel have met with opposition despite claims by the developer to have addressed locals' concerns.
Norris Castle Estate Group (NCEG) wants to transform the 18th Century site, on the Isle of Wight, into a 74-room hotel and unveiled its plans in February.
Of five letters submitted to the council by organisations on the island, only one was in favour.
NCEG said the project would create a large range and number of jobs.
The Grade I listed building, which sits on an estate next to Queen Victoria's country home Osborne House, is on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register.
Developer NCEG said overall costs to repair and convert the castle and surrounding buildings were estimated to be £107m.
It was proposing to build 120 homes on the neighbouring Springhill Estate, to ensure the viability of the development, with local people given first choice to buy them.
But the plans have been met with mixed reactions, with one supportive letter submitted to the council and four against, including from the Isle of Wight Society.
Recommendations to refuse the plans have also been sent from Island Roads and the Environment Agency with concerns expressed around the entrance proposed from East Cowes Esplanade, above the Southern Water pumping station.
The proposed access road would have a signalised junction, pedestrian footway, dropped kerbs and tactile paving to enhance pedestrian safety, the developer said.
Visitors would also be encouraged to leave their cars at home, with a pick-up and drop-off service provided.
