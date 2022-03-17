St Patrick's Day: Duchess of Cambridge hands out shamrock
- Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has presented shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards as part of the traditional St Patrick's Day Parade.
She was accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge for the ceremony at the regiment's Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.
The duke is honorary colonel of the Irish Guards.
It is the first time the royal couple have attended the event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Last year the royal couple released a St Patrick's Day greeting on social media.
During the ceremony earlier, the duke took the salute during a march-past while his wife handed out sprigs of shamrock to members of the regiment.
The event dates back to the first regimental St Patrick's Day in 1901.
