Pleas to save New Forest ground-nesting birds
Habitats of endangered ground-nesting birds are being increasingly threatened by recreation in the New Forest, conservationists have warned.
Prof Russell Wynn of Wild New Forest said populations of both curlew and lapwing have more than halved in the last two decades.
Signposts have been put in place to warn visitors of "red areas" known to have nesting populations.
Forestry England said the birds were "under real threat".
Prof Wynn who heads England's Curlew Recovery Partnership said the forest was a "hot spot" for the birds, with currently about 40 pairs producing only a total of between five and 10 chicks a year.
"Curlew is one of the animals we are clinging on to in the forest and we are trying to keep them for the coming decades."
He added that lapwing were also "in big trouble" in the forest, with a population of about 60 pairs - down by two thirds in 20 years.
Wild New Forest studies have shown that a dog off the lead can frighten birds from their nests up to 200m away, which in turn reveals their location to predators such as crows or foxes.
Prof Wynn said the New Forest Code as well as recent closures of car parks had "made a difference".
"If you control the parking, you control the issue of recreational disturbance - it gives the birds the best chance of using the best available habitat throughout their breeding season.
"People should see the forest as one of the most precious nature reserves in the country.
"All we have in our armoury is education - being positive and encouraging people to learn why the forest is special, so they care about it," Prof Wynn added.
Forestry England has shut car parks and placed signs near sensitive areas during the nesting season, aimed at walkers, dog owners, cyclists and horse riders.
Community manager Charlotte Belcher said: "We are so fortunate to have them here but they are now under real threat and have already disappeared from many other parts of the UK.
"We are asking the public to help us make sure this doesn't happen by making a few adjustments when they visit the forest.
"These small changes will have a big impact in supporting these very special birds."
David Bennett of the New Forest Dog Owners Group said dog walkers should take heed of the warning signs.
"Walking your dog on the forest is a privilege and there are responsibilities. There are a small minority who don't control their dogs, leave mess and we have to get to them."
"There are lots of other areas where you can walk your dogs, so for those few months, go elsewhere and let them nest in peace."
