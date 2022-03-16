Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe mother in-law 'thrilled' at release from Iran
The mother-in-law of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she is "thrilled" that she is returning to the UK.
The British-Iranian woman was detained in Iran almost six years ago.
Speaking at her home in Fleet, Hampshire, Barbara Ratcliffe, who had been part of the campaign to have her released, said news of her imminent return was "absolutely marvellous".
An image posted on social media shows her daughter-in-law smiling on board a plane from Tehran.
"Most of me is absolutely ecstatic," Mrs Ratcliffe said, adding: "Until she is safely in the UK, we can't quite believe it.
"We're thrilled. It is wonderful, absolutely marvellous."
Of the campaign to keep Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case in the headlines, she said: "We felt she needed to know she was loved.
"It's such an amazing turn around for our family. Richard has brought it into the public eye. People realise we're just an ordinary family, nothing to do with politics."
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, which she denied.
A spokesperson for Iran's judiciary said she had been released along with fellow British-Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been under house arrest and was given her UK passport back this week.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who lives with their six-year-old daughter Gabriella in Hampstead, London, had campaigned for her release, including by going on hunger strike in October last year.
A £400m debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country - although the UK government has previously said the two issues should not be linked.
