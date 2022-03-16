New Forest crash: Man killed himself before attempted murder trial
- Published
A man facing trial for attempted murder after deliberately crashing a car with his partner inside later killed himself, a coroner's court has heard.
Peter Tillman, 72, of Sway, Hampshire, was due in court but was found hanged in April 2021.
His daughter told the inquest the family agreed the "out of character" crash in 2019 had been deliberate.
But she said he had been feeling "positive" after assessments found he had suffered from temporary insanity.
Susan Tilman said being told about the crash was "like someone telling me about a movie they watched".
The crash between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst in the New Forest involved Mr Tillman's Jaguar and a Mini.
The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old from Dorset, and Mr Tillman's partner who was a passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Mr Tillman was charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving and pleaded not guilty.
His daughter said in the lead-up to the trial her father was feeling "quite positive" after psychiatric assessments concluding he had suffered from temporary insanity.
She added: "He was obviously concerned that if he was found guilty he would probably have spent the rest of his life in prison, which for anybody is a horrendous thought, especially if they've got no criminal history at all.
"I think he knew it could have gone either way."
Mr Tilman was found dead by his carer who had been helping him with his "life-changing injuries".
The inquest also heard in September 2019 - a month after his arrest - Mr Tilman jumped from a balcony, breaking his legs, back and pelvis.
Area coroner Jason Pegg, concluding Mr Tilman took his own life, said: "The coroner's court is not here to determine whether Mr Tillman committed the offence or not, that rests with the crown court."
After his death Judge Susan Evans QC ordered the charges to be "declared of no legal effect".
