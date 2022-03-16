Scott Cooper: Further arrests in Ryde flat murder investigation
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the death of a man at a flat on the Isle of Wight.
The body of Scott Cooper, 33, was found in George Street, Ryde, on 4 January.
The men were all arrested on Tuesday - two aged 25 and 41 were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The other two men aged 28 and 29, who were both previously arrested on suspicion of murder, were re-arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
All four men remain in custody.
Piers Brazier, 38, of George Street, Ryde, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 17 March.
