Chris Packham: Images released over arson attack at New Forest home
- Published
CCTV images of vehicles and a man suspected of being involved in an arson attack at the home of TV wildlife expert Chris Packham have been released by police.
Two masked men set fire to a Land Rover Discovery outside his New Forest home in the early hours of 8 October.
The Discovery and a Mitsubishi Shogun were seen travelling in convoy shortly before the blaze.
The broadcaster said the attack had been "frightening".
The burning Land Rover exploded at the Hampshire property at about 00:30 BST on 8 October, damaging the gates beyond repair.
A nearby tree was also destroyed.
Speaking on BBC Crimewatch Live, Chris Packham recalled an "enormous explosion" when the vehicle was set alight.
"We've had death threats in the post - people posting us human and animal excrement.
"This was quite frightening - it's a direct attack, an upscaling."
Det Insp Howard Broadribb said the blaze had been "absolutely terrifying".
He appealed for information about a Mitsubishi Shogun which was bought in Somerset on 7 October and transported to Southampton on a low loader with false number plates.
"I'm looking for anyone who saw that low loader, with the Shogun on the back being driven - who was driving it and were they any passengers?"
An image of the Shogun being refuelled by a man at a Co-op petrol station forecourt, in Bournemouth, has also been released.
The Land Rover was stolen from an address in Marchwood, near Southampton, late on the same day.
Both vehicles are believed to have travelled in convoy to Chris Packham's home, where a man was seen on CCTV spending several minutes setting fire to the Discovery before walking back to the Shogun.
In 2019, the BBC Springwatch presenter spoke about a "very calculated" death threat he received after campaigning for measures to protect birds from being shot.
The fire at his property came a day before he delivered a 100,000 signature petition to Buckingham Palace, which called on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce animals like beavers and wild boar.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.