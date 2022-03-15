Southampton pupils enjoy UK City of Culture 2025 bid lunch
More than 7,000 school pupils have had their lunch prepared by a BBC Masterchef winner to mark Southampton's bid to become UK City of Culture.
Shelina Permalloo teamed up with school catering providers to supply Mauritian curry and Afghani rice to the city's primary schools.
She said it would offer children "a taste of our truly diverse city".
Southampton submitted its bid to become UK City of Culture 2025 last month. The shortlist is expected next week.
The honour is awarded by the government to a city in the UK every four years. If successful in reaching the final four, Southampton will be visited by a panel of judges in early May.
Shelina Permalloo, a native Sotonian who chairs Southampton's bid and also runs a restaurant in the city, said the lunch was a "celebration".
"Offering a taste of our truly diverse city to young people across Southampton, is a great way for us to shine a spotlight on the communities that make us who we are.
"Young people play a huge part in our UK City of Culture bid story. They are the future of Southampton, so it's our job to make sure they understand our make-up, ambitions as well as the opportunities that the city has to offer."
Under the logo "Make it SO", Southampton's bid team insists the designation would bring cash into the city and help regenerate deprived areas, as well as offer a huge platform for the city.
Previously cities to be awarded the honour have been Derry/Londonderry in 2013, Hull in 2017 and Coventry in 2021.
Other locations longlisted are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.
