Jonathan Taylor: Monaco judge dismisses case against whistleblower
By Jo Couzens
BBC News Online
- Published
An oil industry whistleblower who spent a year stuck in Croatia fighting extradition to Monaco has been cleared by a judge.
Jonathan Taylor was arrested in Dubrovnik in July 2020 on an Interpol red licence, issued by Monaco, on bribery and corruption charges.
He had previously exposed bribery at his old employer, Dutch oil firm SBM Offshore.
Monaco's public prosecutor has launched an appeal against the judge's ruling.
Mr Taylor told the BBC he was "elated" when he received the news last week that investigating judge Ludovic Leclerc had dismissed the case against him.
Mr Leclerc said in his ruling that he found "no grounds for action" against him.
However, Mr Taylor said his relief was short-lived, as his French lawyer informed him on Tuesday that an appeal had been lodged.
"This living, merciless nightmare that has already cost me so very much, continues unabated," he said.
He added: "Monaco's unrelenting persecution of me continues.
"That I have lost a year of my life, my career lies in ruins, my personal life has suffered immeasurable permanent damage... all in connection with a complaint that my old employer has withdrawn, apparently matters not."
In 2012, Mr Taylor provided evidence about bribes being offered in return for lucrative contracts at SBM Offshore.
He was arrested in Croatia in 2020 when he arrived for a family holiday, after Monaco authorities sought to extradite him for questioning about claims he demanded money to keep quiet.
Mr Taylor, who has not been charged with any offence, has always denied the claims.
The extradition request was overturned last May by the Croatian justice minister and Mr Taylor was able to return home to Southampton.
'Incomprehensible'
But in October, the authorities in Monaco issued a summons demanding he appear before Mr Leclerc, at the Palais de Justice.
Mr Taylor, a lawyer, agreed to return for the questioning in a bid to bring "this nonsense to an end".
He said at the time: "It is now seven years since my former employer, SBM Offshore, reported me to the Monaco prosecutor for alleged attempted extortion."
The complaint was subsequently withdrawn by the firm "years ago", he added.
The firm has previously said it had not influenced the extradition request.
Mr Taylor's lawyer, William Bourdon, told the BBC the judge's order "explicitly clears my client of all suspicion".
He said: "It is very regrettable that the public prosecutor's office of Monaco appealed this decision, it is incomprehensible.
"We remain, of course, confident for the continuation of the procedure."
