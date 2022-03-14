Southampton's former Toys R Us re-opens for Ukraine aid donations
- Published
A city's former Toys R Us shop is opening up again to store donations for Ukraine.
The closed superstore in Western Esplanade, Southampton, will be used by the city's Polish Social Club.
Developer Packaged Living said it was "delighted" to help by offering up the building for use following a request from Southampton City Council.
The local authority said the storage site was expected to open "in the coming week".
The building is set to be demolished later in the year and a new development of about 600 apartments built.
'Huge operation'
Paulina Kozlowska, from the Polish Social Club, said they were in need of a bigger warehouse "to coordinate what has turned into a huge local operation providing aid to Ukrainian refugees" following an outpouring of donations from residents in the city.
She said: "Donated goods have already been received by those in need in Poland and Ukraine and more lorries will be leaving every week."
Elsewhere, after a campaign led by an MP and a newspaper in Portsmouth, a haul of life-saving kit and military clothing has been shipped to Ukraine.
💙💛 Number TWO DONE 💛💙 ....nearly done, tomorrow will be full! ...... got enough aid for third already! Today all the...Posted by MAD-Aid on Friday, March 4, 2022
On the Isle of Wight aid efforts have been coordinated by charity MAD-Aid.
To date three lorries loaded full of food, toiletries, survival kits, baby food and blankets have been sent from the island.
The charity said a further two were planned to leave in the next few days to support refugees who have fled Ukraine for Moldova.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.