Yateley crash: Pedestrian seriously injured after Reading Road crash
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a van.
The pedestrian, who is in her 40s, was struck by the vehicle in Reading Road in Yateley, near the Dog and Partridge pub, at about 10:30 GMT on Sunday.
She was taken to St George's Hospital in London for treatment after the accident.
No one has been arrested. Road closures were put in place by Hampshire Constabulary officers but have since been lifted.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.