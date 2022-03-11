Southampton rape: Second man arrested after woman attacked in park
- Published
A second man has been arrested in connection with a rape in a park.
The 18-year-old woman was attacked in Riverside Park, Southampton, shortly before 23:30 GMT on Tuesday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A man, 30, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been released on bail until 7 April.
Another Southampton man, who is 25 and was arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday, has been released without charge.
Extra police patrols have been taking place in the park and will continue throughout Friday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.