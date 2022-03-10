Southampton boat crash: Trial of two men to start next year
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of a girl after a high-speed boat crash on a sightseeing trip.
Emily Lewis, 15, was fatally injured during the excursion off Southampton on 22 August 2020.
Michael Lawrence, 54, who was driving the boat, and company owner Michael Howley, 51, both appeared earlier at Winchester Crown Court.
Their trial is expected to begin on 9 January.
Mr Lawrence, from Blackfield, Southampton, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.
Mr Howley, from Hordle, Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to failing to take all reasonable steps to secure that the boat was operated in a safe manner, and to failing to secure that the boat was operated in a safe manner.
Emily was injured when the rigid inflatable boat hit a buoy in Southampton Water. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.
The teenager was a pre-booked passenger on the scheduled one-hour trip, which was run by Seadogz Rib Charter Ltd, and departed from Ocean Village marina.
An inquest heard she died of an upper abdominal injury, and that her father, Simon Lewis, mother Nikki, and sister Amy, who was 19 at the time, were also on the boat.
Following Emily's death, her family said in a statement: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don't seem available to express our deep sense of loss."
