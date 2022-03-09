Bird flu case confirmed on Isle of Wight
Residents have been asked to be vigilant following a case of bird flu in Hampshire.
It was confirmed in a dead wild bird on the Isle of Wight and is the first such case during the current outbreak.
The influenza spreads among birds and official agencies have said the risk to public health and food safety is low.
But the Isle of Wight Council has told islanders it is vital that people "continue protecting the welfare of both captive and wild birds".
Nationwide restrictions to protect poultry from an outbreak have been in place since last November, when England experienced its largest ever outbreak of the H5N1 virus - with 75 cases initially confirmed.
Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, spreads from bird to bird by direct contact or through contaminated body fluids.
It can also spread through contaminated water, dirty vehicles, clothing and footwear.
The UK's chief veterinary officer has previously issued a plea urging poultry keepers to play their part in stopping the spread of the disease.
Risk to human health is considered to be low, but a rare case of a person catching the disease was reported in the south west of England in January.
