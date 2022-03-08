Southampton police HQ set for year-long closure
- Published
A police headquarters building is closing for a year to allow "much-needed upgrades", a police and crime commissioner has said.
Southampton Central Police Investigation Centre, including the police station, is to close next March.
Staff and services will be relocated elsewhere in the city. Detailed plans are being drawn up and the cost of the work is yet to be confirmed.
The nine-storey building opened 11 years ago after a £30m investment.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones said about 800 people work at the site in Southern Road, which is open 24 hours, seven days a week.
She said these factors made it hard to maintain the building over the years and a year-long closure would be cost-effective and minimise disruption.
But she stressed the need for such repairs was "not uncommon".
"I don't think that enough maintenance has been done to this building over the years," she added.
Ms Jones explained there had been issues with the pipework, though details of the planned works are yet to be unveiled.
The 36-cell custody block will close for four months and the front office will be relocated, with a new location yet to be confirmed.
But the PCC stressed that Hampshire Constabulary services would remain "in the heart of the city" and be "easily accessible to the public".
The building was funded by Hampshire Police Authority and took 18 months to build.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.