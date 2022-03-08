Sarm Heslop: Parents head to Caribbean a year after disappearance
- Published
The parents of a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands a year ago have flown out to seek answers.
Ryan Bane reported Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, missing from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021.
The boat has never been searched and Mr Bane has not been questioned by police.
Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, hope being on the island will help them piece together the last known movements of their daughter.
Ms Heslop, a former flight attendant who is now 42, had been staying and working with Mr Bane, a US citizen, on the catamaran.
She is known to have come ashore from the vessel and had dinner in a restaurant in St John with Mr Bane on 7 March. At the time the island was under a 22:00 local-time Covid curfew.
He reported her missing to police at 02:30 on 8 March but it was a further nine hours before he called the coastguard, shortly after 11:45.
Ms Heslop's possessions, including her bank cards and mobile phone, were still onboard the catamaran when she vanished.
In November, it emerged Ryan Bane had put the boat, Siren Song, up for sale for $229,000 (£167,800), having removed its name. It is not known if the yacht has been sold to new owners.
Friends of Ms Heslop in the UK have led efforts with her family to piece together what happened to Ms Heslop, and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information.
They said: "We are a whole year on from learning of her disappearance and yet we still only have the same handful of facts about what happened that night."
Ms Heslop's friends said her parents were being accompanied to St John by consul from Miami following a meeting with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) spokesman, Glen Dratte, confirmed the island's police authorities were set to meet with the Heslop family.
In April, the force said detectives had been unable to confirm if she was onboard the catamaran as reported by Mr Bane on 7 March.
Mr Bane, the last person to have seen her, has declined detectives' request for an interview, according to VIPD.
