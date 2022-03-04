Andover man Alex Pickett pledges to fight alongside Ukraine forces
- Published
A Hampshire man is preparing to fight in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.
Alex Pickett, 22, from Andover, is planning to head to the country despite having no military training.
He said he could not "sit back and do nothing" while "history is being written".
Earlier this week the chair of the defence committee Tobias Ellwood asked British people not to fight in Ukraine if they had no combat experience.
Mr Pickett said he had contacted the Ukrainian embassy to find out how he can join the Ukrainian forces.
"I don't want to wait until there's nothing we can do, I just feel I have to do my part," he said.
"What's happening is wrong."
'Do my part'
With a background in the security industry, Mr Pickett has no personal connection to Ukraine.
He is unmarried with no children but has informed his mother and sisters about his decision.
He added if England was in Ukraine's position, he would have liked to see people from other countries supporting British troops.
"If we needed help, we'd be asking for it," he said.
Asked if his decision was "reckless", he said: "In all honesty, there's a massive chance I am not coming back.
"But if I have to do my part, whatever that may be, I am willing to do it."
MP Warning
Last month Ukraine President Volodmyr Zelensky made a call for volunteers.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss previously said she supported those who wanted to join an international force.
But in a tweet posted earlier this week, the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East Tobias Ellwood said: "Please do not go if you have no combat experience. You may get yourself and others who have to look after you killed."
The UK government has stressed that British troops will not be sent to fight on the ground.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.