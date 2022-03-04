Basingstoke deaths: Man babysitting for couple guilty of their murders
A man who had been babysitting for two of his friends has been found guilty of their murders.
Stanley Elliott, 53, had denied killing Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his wife Michelle, 29, at their home in Basingstoke, Hampshire, last June.
A jury at Winchester Crown Court heard Elliott stabbed Mr Hibbert 58 times and Mrs Hibbert multiple times as their son slept in his room.
Elliott, of Sherborne St John, will be sentenced on 31 March.
During the trial, it was heard Elliott may have thought he was being framed for a £28,000 bingo hall burglary that Mr Hibbert had been accused of.
Mr Hibbert had claimed in a court document that he had lent his mobile phone, which was found at the scene, to Elliott at the time of the break-in at Buzz Bingo in Basingstoke.
The document was found in a bin at the couple's home as officers investigated the murders.
The court heard Elliott admitted to carrying out the burglary with Mr Hibbert but said he had been happy with his £4,000 share.
He told the court he was going to take the blame for it because Mr Hibbert was frightened of having his son taken into care if he went to prison.
'Turned on them'
The jury heard a recording of a 999 call made by Mrs Hibbert on Elliott's phone as she pleaded for her and her husband's lives at their home in Buckland Avenue in the early hours of 20 June.
She said: "Someone has just stabbed me and stabbed my husband. You have got to come soon or my husband is going to get killed."
She could then be heard saying: "No, no, please."
Prosecutor Sarah Jones QC told the jury Elliott had "turned on them and savagely murdered them".
Mr Hibbert suffered defensive wounds to his arms and hands, which showed he had put up a "spirited defence", she said.
'Memory loss'
Ms Jones said Mrs Hibbert had named Elliott as her and her husband's attacker "with perfect clarity" in her call to the emergency services.
Jurors were told DNA tests on blood stains at the property were a billion times more likely to be linked to the couple than to another person.
Similar blood matches were discovered on Elliott's body and his motorbike after his arrest.
Elliott told the court he suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2007 and suffers from short-term memory loss and "frequent outbursts of aggression" but denied killing the husband and wife.
