Prince Charles visits Winchester to see statue of Licoricia
The Prince of Wales has opened a new cultural hub in Winchester after he was forced to cancel a previous visit due to Covid-19.
Prince Charles arrived in the Hampshire city earlier to officially open The Arc and see a statue of Jewish businesswoman Licoricia.
The prince was due to unveil the statue last month but his visit was cancelled after he tested positive for Covid.
This time he was welcomed by hundreds of people, many waving Ukrainian flags.
"I'm so sorry for the other week," he told dignitaries.
The prince spoke to leading members of Britain's Jewish community who helped raise money for the life-sized bronze statue by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.
Licoricia was a money lender and single parent in Winchester.
She rose from obscurity to become one of the wealthiest women in 13th Century England, providing loans to kings, queens, bishops and the nobility.
Her wealth contributed to the building of Westminster Abbey and helped bankroll three English kings, but she was also faced with a rise in anti-Semitism.
During his visit in Winchester, Prince Charles also talked about the work that World Jewish Relief - a charity he supports as patron - was doing to help humanitarian aid reach the people of Ukraine.
Maggie Carver, chairman of the Licoricia of Winchester Appeal, has said the statue stands "as a mark of the importance of inter-faith understanding, tolerance and education".
The prince opened the new hub located within the Winchester Discovery Centre, which was officially opened in 2008 by his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
