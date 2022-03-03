Southampton fall: Man suffers life-threatening injures at flats
A 20-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he fell from a block of flats.
Hampshire Constabulary said it has referred itself to the police watchdog as its officers were in the area at the time.
A cordon was set up in Commercial Road and several police vehicles were seen at the scene at Blechynden Terrace in Southampton at about 10:45 GMT.
The man was taken to the major trauma unit at Southampton General Hospital.
A force spokesperson said officers were conducting inquiries at the time and so it has referred itself the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The cordon has since been lifted and the area reopened.
