Hundreds at vigil in Winchester in support of Ukraine

People have gathered in Abbey Gardens in Winchester

Hundreds of people have joined a demonstration in Winchester as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

More than 200 people gathered in Abbey Gardens to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

They brought with them flags, lanterns and banners reading "Winchester stands with Ukraine" and "Together with refugees".

Organisers said the aim of the event was to show Ukrainians they were not alone.

Winchester residents showed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine

The vigil has been organised by Winchester City of Sanctuary together with Southampton and Winchester Visitors Group.

It comes as a a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles continues to advance on Kyiv.

William Brook-Hart, one of the organisers, said: "Winchester is a city of sanctuary and we offer support and friendship to people from Ukraine."

More than 200 people attended the vigil

