M275 northbound set for closure as crane is removed
- Published
A Hampshire motorway is set for closure to allow the removal of a giant crane.
The M275 northbound will be closed from 09:30 GMT and is expected to reopen by 12:00.
This would allow work to remove a nearby crane, which came loose from its moorings during Storm Eunice.
Drivers have been asked to allow extra time for their journeys, and a diversion for traffic going out of Portsmouth will be in place via Twyford Avenue and Northern Parade.
Portsmouth City Council warned that the northbound motorway could be closed again from 21:30, should the first attempt to remove the crane not succeed.
The crane is near the M275 and the decision to close the northbound motorway has been taken as "a safety precaution", the city council said.
The park and ride will continue to run and drivers leaving the site will be directed southbound towards Rudmore roundabout while the northbound motorway is closed.
The southbound lanes will remain open.
