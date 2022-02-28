The skate park at Winchester River Park has been saved
- Published
A Hampshire skate park has been saved after almost 3,000 people signed an online petition.
Winchester City Council will remain in control of the facility at River Park Leisure Centre in Winchester.
The authority was planning to transfer the entire site - including the skate park - to the University of Southampton to allow the extension of the nearby Winchester School of Art campus.
But 2,777 people signed a petition calling for the skate park to be saved.
They wanted the council to continue to run the facility to ensure that young people in the city have access to it.
Plans to transfer the land to the University of Southampton, under a 150-year lease, were approved by Winchester City Council at the end of last year.
But they were revoked last month following complaints over the lack of consultation.
The new proposed arrangements with the university now include a provision for the city council to take a leaseback of the skate park, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"This will ensure the continuation of the skatepark under the council's management and I hope will satisfy the petitioner," Kelsie Learney, cabinet member for housing and asset management, said.
Winchester City Council has been approached for comment.
