Cowes Floating Bridge: Digital signs plan for chain ferry
Digital signs with service information about a troubled chain ferry are set to be installed along the approach routes.
Isle of Wight Council said the signs for its Floating Bridge would also display information on cross-Solent ferries and improve traffic flow.
The ferry at East Cowes was out of action for repairs earlier this week, ahead of a planned six-week lay-off.
The council has begun legal mitigation over the on-going technical difficulties with the £3.2m vessel.
It said four variable message signs (VMS) would be placed on routes close to the chain ferry which crosses the River Medina.
"The signs are part of works to improve traffic flow in and around East Cowes, especially at busy periods," the authority said.
"This will include giving drivers relevant travel information about the floating bridge and Red Funnel services."
MCA inspection
The ferry was suspended for several hours on Monday to re-locate a dislodged prow pin, which prevented the prow from being fully lifted, the council confirmed.
A passenger launch runs while the ferry is out of action, while vehicles face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
The authority announced in January that the ferry would be taken to a dry dock facility in Falmouth for a legally-required inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) from 7 March.
It will also include repainting, electrical work and an update to the onboard CCTV.
Since it started service in May 2017, the ferry has had numerous problems, including broken chains, excessive noise, and cars scraping their bumpers.
A Cabinet Office study recently criticised the vessel for having "several apparent design inadequacies".
The council has not ruled out ordering a replacement. Legal mediation is under way involving the naval architects and shipbuilders.
Speaking at a council meeting in January, the cabinet member for transport, Phil Jordan, confirmed County Hall's claims over repairs and loss of service was in the millions, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
