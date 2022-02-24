Ukraine conflict: Families 'desperate' to make sure relatives are safe
People impacted by Russian forces invading Ukraine say the current situation is "heart-wrenching".
Relatives in Hampshire who have loved ones in the country say they are "devastated" by what is happening.
Russian forces have launched an assault on the country and bombed military targets near big cities.
Daniel Williams and Jon Bryant, both originally from Hampshire and living in Ukraine, say they are trying to flee the country with their families.
Mr Williams, originally from the Isle of Wight, moved to Ukraine two years ago and is currently with his wife and three-month-old daughter in Lviv.
They are hoping to catch a train to Poland, as the airspace has been closed.
He said: "I'm worried for my family. There's anger, there's sadness, there's frustration, and somewhat disbelief."
He added: "It's heart-wrenching, we have two suitcases and we're leaving behind a home, photos and the handprints that we took when our daughter was born."
Hanna Greentree is Ukrainian but lives in Fareham. She said she would remember the moment her mother texted her saying "our country is in the war position" for the rest of her life.
Her mother lives in Kharkiv, near a military training base, and woke to hear explosions nearby.
Mrs Greentree said: "We've agreed to message each other every hour. She is as scared as I am, my mum has tried to be brave and stay positive."
She said in the past week her mum had insisted "she was fine" but today Hannah told her "Mum, this is real, we have to take you (out) now".
Mrs Greentree and her husband are trying to get her mother a tourist visa so she can come to the UK.
Jon Bryant, originally from Southampton, lives in Odessa Oblast with his wife, who is seven months pregnant and waiting for an emergency visa to leave the country.
They are currently trying to find a way out of the city to get to Poland and eventually back to the UK.
He said: "We have heard a couple of explosions. There's anxiety around. People are behaving fairly normally but it's a quiet sort of panic.
"The banks have emptied of money, there was a big queue for cash and I think people are readying themselves for what may come. I feel all we can do is do our best to evacuate the area."
