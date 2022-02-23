Minstead Trust launches fundraising appeal after storm damage
- Published
A charity has launched a fundraising appeal after storm damage to its New Forest premises.
A number of large trees came down at Minstead Lodge near Lyndhurst in high winds at the height of Storm Eunice on Friday.
Minstead Trust, which supports people with learning disabilities, said the costs could run in to "tens of thousands".
So far more than £7,000 has been raised in online donations.
Two 80ft (25m) trees came down during the storms in the grounds of Minstead Lodge, one narrowly missing a goat enclosure, and another causing damage to the Victorian lodge itself.
The trust said it faced clearing up and repair costs as well as a loss of revenue while activities could not be held on the site.
Matt Stroud of the trust said there had been "brilliant support" for the crowdfunding appeal.
"It's been a really difficult time during the pandemic and we were getting things back to normal when this happened," he said.
The trust also runs Furzey Gardens as a social enterprise in the New Forest. The 10-acre woodland gardens were largely unaffected by the storm.
The charity raised £100,000 in another fundraising appeal in 2020 following the slump in visitor numbers and revenue during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.