Southampton St Mary's Leisure Centre set for closure
- Published
A leisure centre will close for good despite hundreds of objections, it has been confirmed.
Proposals to close St Mary's Leisure Centre in Southampton, sell its building and turn it into flats have been approved.
Southampton City Council pledged to invest in the community but said the centre did not have a "viable future".
Campaigners are calling on the council to reverse its decision and branded the closure "an act of vandalism".
City leaders are expected to confirm savings from the leisure centre's closure at tomorrow's full council meeting.
But the plans to close the centre and sell the Grade II listed building were approved by the council's cabinet last night.
'A political decision'
The Save St Mary's Leisure Centre group is expected to present councillors with a petition signed by more than 1,500 people calling for the centre to remain open.
Nick Chaffey, from the group, said: "As long as that building is standing we will fight to have it reopened because that is what the community needs.
"Shutting it down is an act of vandalism."
The council previously said the building had significant structural and maintenance issues.
According to an official report, 86% of the 1,758 residents who had their say on the plans thought the closure would have a negative impact on local people.
Cabinet member for finance John Hannides said the comments had been taken onboard, and the authority was planning to use the revenue from the sale of the building to support existing community groups and facilities.
But he said repair works would cost £1.5m in addition to the £148,000 needed to operate the centre each year.
He also blamed the closure to years of "neglect" as he said no investment had been made to improve the centre over the past 10 years, when Labour was in control of the authority.
Labour leader Satvir Kaur said investments were made in the past.
"The truth is, this isn't about money; the Conservatives have the money to save St Mary's, they're just making a political decision not to," she added.
