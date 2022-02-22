M3 crash near Chandlers Ford: Breakdown recovery worker dies
- Published
A recovery worker who was tending to a broken-down vehicle on a motorway has died after being hit by a van.
The 54-year-old man, from Southampton, was struck by a Mercedes Vito on the M3 near Chandlers Ford in Hampshire at about 23:25 GMT on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force said it was appealing for anyone who has any information about the crash, which happened between junctions 13 and 14, to get in touch.
