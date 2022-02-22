Gosport MP hits out at green space development plan
An MP has criticised plans for 375 homes over concerns they threaten green space between two towns.
The development, which 96% of residents have opposed in a consultation, would be built in an area of countryside between Gosport and Fareham.
Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, said this land is "vital" and keeps the two communities "distinct".
The developers said it had reduced the number of homes in the proposed plan following feedback from the public.
Miller Homes and Bargate Homes want to build on land known as the "strategic gap", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The "strategic gap" is an area where new developments are usually not permitted, to prevent separate towns blending into each other.
Ms Dinenage said she was aware of the "huge pressures on local infrastructure" but believes the homes would take away valuable space from the community.
The Conservative MP added: "I believe it is vital that we protect this land as a stretch of countryside that keeps communities distinct and prevents urban sprawl."
Miller Homes and Bargate Homes said the proposed number of units has been reduced from 420 to a maximum of 375 after receiving negative feedback from the public.
They added the change "reduces the impact of the development on local services and infrastructure".
