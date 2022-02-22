Whiteley baby with rare heart condition goes home following surgery
A six-month-old baby girl born with a very rare heart condition has gone home for the first time after undergoing lifesaving surgery.
Pippa Fulton, from Whiteley, in Hampshire, was born weighing just 2kg [4.4lbs], and has lived in Southampton Children's Hospital all her life.
Her combination of problems has only been seen a handful of times worldwide.
Her mother Lizzie Fulton said: "We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Pippa was diagnosed with life threatening problems in her intestines, and a complex malformation of her heart and main blood vessels.
She also had a rare anomaly of the heart's collecting chambers, a duplicate of the main vein inside her upper body, and total anomalous pulmonary vein drainage.
Surgery was first carried out on Pippa when she was just one day old, but was unsuccessful. Months of tests and intense medical treatment followed.
3D heart model
When she reached a weight of 5.5kg [12.1lbs] complex surgery could be attempted again, and in a seven-hour operation the structure and function of Pippa's heart was successfully repaired.
Lead congenital cardiac surgeon Nicola Viola said a 3D model of Pippa's heart was made "to better understand and practice the procedure".
He added: "We are very pleased to see Pippa responding so well and we are delighted she is finally able to be home with mum and dad."
Pippa is expected to require oxygen treatment at home while her lungs continue to get stronger.
Mrs Fulton, 30, who has spent every night at the hospital, said: "It's been a very long six months.
"Pippa has had lots of complications during her stay, from pneumonia to a collapsed lung - but she's fought through and been unbelievably brave... to finally know that she now has a chance of survival and to now have brought her home at long last is incredible - we can be a family together at last."
